Citigroup Inc. Buys 15,715 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 64.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $8,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IPG Photonics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,171,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,933,000 after acquiring an additional 103,756 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.4% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 891,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $188,082,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,630,000 after purchasing an additional 14,059 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 66.1% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 435,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,780,000 after purchasing an additional 173,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $85,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.25.

Shares of IPGP opened at $210.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $149.51 and a 12-month high of $262.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.08.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IPG Photonics news, CTO Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.04, for a total value of $106,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,837 shares of company stock worth $9,461,884 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

