Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

RPAI has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.83.

RPAI opened at $11.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.50 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America has a 52-week low of $5.14 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.88.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPAI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth about $25,428,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 565,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

