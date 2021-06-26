Stipend (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $637,537.89

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Stipend coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a market capitalization of $637,537.89 and $256.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Stipend has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,871.01 or 0.99664845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00028740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.25 or 0.00330113 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.25 or 0.00381763 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.18 or 0.00707593 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00055238 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003774 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,560,347 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Stipend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

