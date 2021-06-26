GAMEE (GMEE) Hits Market Cap of $3.02 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. GAMEE has a market cap of $3.02 million and $195,470.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GAMEE has traded down 34.6% against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000566 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.76 or 0.00163876 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00093981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,052.94 or 1.00252188 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002931 BTC.

GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

