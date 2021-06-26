Phantasma (SOUL) Achieves Market Cap of $14.46 Million

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 10% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 23% against the dollar. Phantasma has a market cap of $14.46 million and $135,061.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phantasma coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,871.01 or 0.99664845 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00028740 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008121 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00055238 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000791 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

