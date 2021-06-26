Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 106.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 52.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Ceridian HCM news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total transaction of $152,773.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,383,744.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $427,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,823,974.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,459 shares of company stock valued at $996,961 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.67 and a 1 year high of $111.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,700.00 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CDAY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.13.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

