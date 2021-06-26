Citigroup Inc. Has $9.18 Million Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Alliant Energy worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Alliant Energy by 30.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,160,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,999,000 after purchasing an additional 508,638 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 15.6% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $9,149,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 27.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 857,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,422,000 after buying an additional 182,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.14. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.26%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Mizuho raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.13.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

