Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 13,044.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,523 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Copart by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Copart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $133.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $31.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.14. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.55 and a 1-year high of $133.47.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.52 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.33.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.