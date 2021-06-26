Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 250,000 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,472,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $981,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,471,000.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II alerts:

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II was formerly known as Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II (OTCMKTS:HCIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.