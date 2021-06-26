Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 5,400 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 96.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total transaction of $2,897,286.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684 over the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $228.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 9.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

