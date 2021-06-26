Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 53.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $9,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Wayfair by 41.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Wayfair by 44.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO James R. Miller sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.10, for a total value of $167,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,550,931.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,323 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.79, for a total value of $1,958,802.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,920,765.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,557 shares of company stock valued at $6,396,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on W. DA Davidson raised their target price on Wayfair from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Wayfair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.17.

NYSE:W opened at $321.50 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a 52 week low of $193.69 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.89 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $310.17.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.30) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

