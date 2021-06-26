OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,779,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,125 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 3.35% of OptiNose worth $6,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in OptiNose by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. 46.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $3.27 on Friday. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 179.55%. Equities analysts expect that OptiNose, Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

