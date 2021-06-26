Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $5.36 Million in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 64,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,361,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Science Applications International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Science Applications International by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 54,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Science Applications International by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $91.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $68.76 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.17.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

