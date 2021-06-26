Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.20% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. worth $10,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASR. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 55,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after buying an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 20.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ASR opened at $190.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $95.80 and a 1 year high of $193.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.52. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 16.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASR shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of CancÃºn, Cozumel, MÃ©rida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

