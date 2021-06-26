Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,260,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 80,472 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $12,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 3,408.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter.

FOLD has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.08.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. The business had revenue of $66.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total value of $105,455.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,905,391.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 884,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,024.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 31,605 shares of company stock worth $278,868 and have sold 137,725 shares worth $1,393,381. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

