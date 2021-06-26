Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $14.16 Million Stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,927 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.81% of Silk Road Medical worth $14,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SILK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 112.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 21,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $547,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,564,907.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,059 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,562. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $37.98 and a 12-month high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.10. The company has a quick ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company had revenue of $20.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SILK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $64.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

