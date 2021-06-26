Robert E. Price Sells 2,805 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 2,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $248,859.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,097.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $89.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.82. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.82 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $937.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PriceSmart by 1,815.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 76.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

