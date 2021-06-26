DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.15% of DermTech worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $370,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of DermTech by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 16,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of DermTech by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $798,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DermTech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DMTK opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.55. DermTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $84.49.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. Equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Dobak sold 7,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $314,303.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 468,847 shares in the company, valued at $19,260,234.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $107,329.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,262,454.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,703 shares of company stock valued at $9,794,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

DMTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

