Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.38. Glen Burnie Bancorp shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 208 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $37.05 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, and IRA and SEP accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.