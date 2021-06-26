Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 51.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 35,932 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,474,000 after acquiring an additional 148,237 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 239.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 69,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 80,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,572,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,611,000 after acquiring an additional 163,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $90.32 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.90.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 122.97%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.42 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $401,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Backer Marianne De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total transaction of $449,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,118 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

