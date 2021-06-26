Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 43.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13,276 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $677,293,000. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,333,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $567,339,000 after buying an additional 651,510 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,774,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $917,753,000 after buying an additional 532,999 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $131,850,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $128,009,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $241.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.67.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

