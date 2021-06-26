Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 153,246 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,246 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.78% of Health Catalyst worth $16,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total transaction of $147,681.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,427.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 6,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $315,491.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,187 shares in the company, valued at $860,553.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,010 shares of company stock worth $12,314,752. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $57.46 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $59.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.99.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCAT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Health Catalyst Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.