Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 1,054 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 6,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Truist raised their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.11. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

