PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PNM Resources by 1,291.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 176.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.93 and a 1 year high of $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.18.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

