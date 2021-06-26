Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.38 Million Position in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,779 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 81.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 126,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 8,370 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 24.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PMM opened at $8.86 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.47. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.26 and a one year high of $8.92.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.48%.

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

