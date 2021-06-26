Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Receives $10.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE ESTE opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $924.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.30. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $2.41 and a 12 month high of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 968,512 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 158,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 471,273 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. 38.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

