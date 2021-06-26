Analysts Set Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Target Price at $10.00

Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of ESTE opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. Earthstone Energy has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $924.42 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 2.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 20.63%. Analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 25,000 shares of Earthstone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,599.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 52.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Warburg Pincus LLC purchased a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,652,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,268,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after buying an additional 1,179,593 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after buying an additional 1,336,233 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

