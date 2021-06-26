RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) EVP Sells $18,232.50 in Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) EVP Heather Ohlberg sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $18,232.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $454,446.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,329.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

