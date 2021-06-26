RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) EVP Sells $18,232.50 in Stock

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) EVP Heather Ohlberg sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $18,232.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $454,446.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of RPT stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,329.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 185,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 8.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 125,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of RPT Realty by 1.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 300,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on RPT shares. TheStreet raised RPT Realty from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.
RPT Realty Company Profile
RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.
