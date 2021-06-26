Analysts Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Target Price at $6.85

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from $6.50 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Endeavour Silver from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Shares of EXK stock opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.49. Endeavour Silver has a one year low of $2.04 and a one year high of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 78.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.53 million. Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 19.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 23.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.