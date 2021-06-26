Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Acquires C$14,500.00 in Stock

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD) Director Joseph Andrew Hamilton bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$14,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,153,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$167,319.85.

UGD stock opened at C$0.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.70 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52. Unigold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.13 and a 12 month high of C$0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.22.

Unigold (CVE:UGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Unigold Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Beacon Securities reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unigold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic.

