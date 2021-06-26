Van ECK Associates Corp Has $1.50 Million Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 98,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,527,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,766,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 909,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,249,000 after buying an additional 51,960 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,007 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $84,930.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.59. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.22 and a 1-year high of $96.47. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

