Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $55,409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after acquiring an additional 420,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $15,582,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 78,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $63.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $65.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. Donaldson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

