Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 56.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after buying an additional 53,355 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 18.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 732,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,386,000 after buying an additional 112,346 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 72.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,361,000 after buying an additional 128,217 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $123.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.47 and a 52 week high of $144.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 5,575 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $664,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,667,742.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Leslie L. Shoemaker sold 13,457 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.81, for a total transaction of $1,598,826.17. Following the sale, the president now owns 69,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,249,691.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,556 shares of company stock valued at $3,277,870. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

