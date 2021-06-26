Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases Shares of 17,337 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,804,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James D. Guilfoyle sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total transaction of $67,197.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,210 shares of company stock valued at $254,077 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LYB stock opened at $101.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.38. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $61.52 and a 52 week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.59. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 31.39%. The business had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

