Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Stake Lifted by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Lands’ End were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 7.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 349.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41,557 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Lands’ End by 222.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,596,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Lands’ End during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sarah W. Rasmusen sold 8,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $202,203.57. Also, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LE opened at $34.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 2.55. Lands’ End, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $39.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $321.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

