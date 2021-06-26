Martingale Asset Management L P Buys Shares of 19,019 Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHBI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,019 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Shore Bancshares by 144.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHBI opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89. Shore Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $18.10. The company has a market cap of $199.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $16.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shore Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Shore Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

