Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$58.58. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT shares last traded at C$57.18, with a volume of 282,737 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CAR.UN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$59.00 to C$62.50 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$65.00 to C$65.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$57.50 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.06.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$56.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.02. The firm has a market cap of C$9.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.38.

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (?MHC?) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

