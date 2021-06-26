Philip Mays Sells 3,500 Shares of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Stock

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) CFO Philip Mays sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $53,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,099.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CDR stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The company has a market cap of $236.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 1.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 9.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 240,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 121,277 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,442,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,393,000 after buying an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 179.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 20,244 shares in the last quarter. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Cedar Realty Trust from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 54 properties, with approximately 8.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

