Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) will announce $0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novo Nordisk A/S’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S posted earnings per share of $0.67 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will report full year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Novo Nordisk A/S.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%.

Shares of NVO opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $63.22 and a 1 year high of $84.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.92. The firm has a market cap of $194.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,221.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

