Martingale Asset Management L P Cuts Stock Holdings in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Weis Markets by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Weis Markets by 8.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Weis Markets by 7.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of WMK stock opened at $52.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.61. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.35 and a 52 week high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

