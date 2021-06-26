Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires New Shares in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Signet Jewelers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 871,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,528,000 after purchasing an additional 72,624 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,559,000. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SIG opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.14%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andre Branch acquired 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.58 per share, with a total value of $198,666.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com.

