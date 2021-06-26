Martingale Asset Management L P Has $377,000 Stock Position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new stake in shares of RBB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 49.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 261.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RBB opened at $25.25 on Friday. RBB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $494.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $35.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.10 million. Research analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

In related news, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,438.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.88.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

