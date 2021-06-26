Martingale Asset Management L P Takes $394,000 Position in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MORF. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $929,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,711 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Morphic by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Morphic by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. 69.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Peter Linde sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $299,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $10,569,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,716,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 414,434 shares of company stock valued at $21,207,510 in the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $58.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.59 and a beta of 1.19. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.80.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. As a group, analysts predict that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MORF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

