Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jyoti Palaniappan sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $53,666.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,433.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,344 shares of company stock valued at $6,240,157 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADPT opened at $40.41 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ADPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

