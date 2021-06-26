Avalon Investment & Advisory Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,205 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

SBUX opened at $113.04 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.06 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock has a market cap of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.57, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.