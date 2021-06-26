Avalon Investment & Advisory Takes Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,084,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,101,000 after acquiring an additional 392,768 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 865,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 505,773 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 82,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 54,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CenterPoint Energy by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 185,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,196,000 after purchasing an additional 87,486 shares in the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Lesar acquired 50,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.58 per share, for a total transaction of $1,179,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason P. Wells acquired 10,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CNP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 10.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

