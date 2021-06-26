Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,741 Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 75.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Energizer by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,568,000 after buying an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Energizer by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Energizer by 106.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Energizer by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Energizer by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR stock opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.30 and a beta of 1.23. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $53.19.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a return on equity of 66.10% and a net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $685.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

ENR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Energizer Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.