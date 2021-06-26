Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 953.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.80.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total value of $3,119,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 693,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $3,368,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944 in the last ninety days. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:G opened at $45.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $49.00.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.57 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.