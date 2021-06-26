Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF opened at $114.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.53. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

