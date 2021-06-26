Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Stock Holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the first quarter worth $1,167,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Morningstar by 22.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $2,301,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Morningstar by 2.8% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in Morningstar in the first quarter valued at $3,032,000. 48.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $249.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $243.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.19 and a 12 month high of $270.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 17.46%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th.

In other Morningstar news, Director Robin Diamonte sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $66,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,027 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,148.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total transaction of $1,841,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,798,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,248,435,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,845 shares of company stock worth $50,007,177 in the last three months. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.